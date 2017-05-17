NEWS

NYPD: Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair; 3 hurt

Darla Miles has the story.

NEW YORK CITY, New York --
Three teenage girls were injured during a slashing in a Queens high school fight that authorities say started when a female student pulled razor blades out of her hair.

The incident happened inside Queens North Community High School on 77th Road in Kew Gardens Hills around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old girl who was hiding the blades attacked another 17-year-old girl, and both were hurt during the melee. A third 17-year-old who apparently tried to break up the fight was identified as the other victim.

"We were switching classes, and it just happened out of nowhere," student Dylan Piccininni said. "And one teacher was holding four girls back."

The first teen was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital of Queens with bruises and lacerations, while the other girl in the fight was taken to Queens Hospital Center with similar injuries. The third girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for minor injuries.

Students said the incident happened on the second floor and prompted a brief lockdown.

"There were a lot of people in the hallway, and that's why we went into the soft lockdown," student Max Lewis said. "Because kids were going in and out of classrooms."

Charges are pending against the first two teens, and the investigation is ongoing.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
