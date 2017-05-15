NEWS

Suspect wanted in 2016 murder of hip hop dancer from Houston skipped bail

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The mother of an up-and-coming dancer is pleading for help finding her son's killer after his promising future ended in an instant.

Jehlan Vaughn was known for his incredible moves and masterful choreography for several big music stars.

The Middle College High School grad had the talent to back up his passion. His moves were riveting.

"He was a part of the opening act for the SCREAM tour and getting to perform in Atlanta, New York, Philly and a lot of big markets, so he was getting that great experience of being able to tour," she added.

Jehlan had just finished a big dance gig at South by Southwest. On the morning of March 21, 2016 police say he was murdered at his girlfriend's apartment in west Houston.

Police say Jonathan Green, 20, murdered Jehlan. Green was charged with murder and posted a $50,000 bond.

According to authorities, Green has skipped bond and is currently a fugitive.

