NEWS

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots were fired just as officers arrived. Police located the body of 43-year-old Clarence Wayne Harris II and 36-year-old Amanda Harris, who was injured at the scene. (KTRK)

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody following a fatal shooting in League City.

Sayantan Ghose, 41, is in police custody for the murder of Clarence Wayne Harris II. Ghose was detained at a border checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to authorities.

League City police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane. Officers located the body of 43-year-old Clarence Wayne Harris II in the driveway alongside 36-year-old Amanda Harris. She was shot twice, according to family, and is recovering at a nearby hospital.

According to police, Ghose is Amanda's ex-husband.

Neighbor Rayah Ramos said she heard the gunshots.

"It sounded like someone was banging on my door or something," she said.

Police said Ghose parked near the Harris home. A neighbor told Eyewitness News he saw Ghose approach the house. That neighbor called Wayne Harris since Harris had asked him to if Ghose ever showed up in the neighborhood.

The neighbor said Ghose did not initially appear angry or aggressive. It's not clear what Ghose might have wanted. Eyewitnesses said the confrontation between Ghose and Wayne Harris escalated quickly.

"It breaks my heart that anybody would take somebody's life or some actions that would lead to that," said neighbor Aubrey Hartman.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsinvestigationfatal shootingdeadly shootinghomicide investigationLeague City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearance
White House and first lady defend Trump's tweets about TV host
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks
More News
Top Stories
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Cullen Blvd shooting
Group condemns dropped charge in Sandra Bland case
Highest rain chance is near the coast
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
New initiative targets 'worst of the worst' criminals in Houston
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Show More
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban
Questions remain amid new recycling contract
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
DOGGONE CUTE! Pregnant pup has maternity photo shoot
More News
Top Video
Get ready to "Adore' Prince like never before
Houston's first skyscraper up for sale
Garth Brooks talks to astronauts from NASA
Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban
More Video