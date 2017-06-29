Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in League City

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting in League City.Sayantan Ghose, 41, is in police custody for the murder of Clarence Wayne Harris II. Ghose was detained at a border checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to authorities.League City police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane. Officers located the body of 43-year-old Clarence Wayne Harris II in the driveway alongside 36-year-old Amanda Harris. She was shot twice, according to family, and is recovering at a nearby hospital.According to police, Ghose is Amanda's ex-husband.Neighbor Rayah Ramos said she heard the gunshots."It sounded like someone was banging on my door or something," she said.Police said Ghose parked near the Harris home. A neighbor told Eyewitness News he saw Ghose approach the house. That neighbor called Wayne Harris since Harris had asked him to if Ghose ever showed up in the neighborhood.The neighbor said Ghose did not initially appear angry or aggressive. It's not clear what Ghose might have wanted. Eyewitnesses said the confrontation between Ghose and Wayne Harris escalated quickly."It breaks my heart that anybody would take somebody's life or some actions that would lead to that," said neighbor Aubrey Hartman.