Authorities in Costa Rica arrested a 22-year-old Colombian man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.The threat comes on the heels of a May 22 bombing at a Grande performance in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.The Costa Rica concert went ahead as scheduled Sunday in the city of Alajuela.Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is a Colombian citizen who made the threats online.Head Investigator Walter Espinoza told local media the threats were written in Arabic. He identified the suspect only by his family names, Caicedo Lopez.