Suspect arrested in threats at Ariana Grande show in Costa Rica

Michelle Charlesworth has more on a man who was arrested for threating to attack an Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MEXICO CITY --
Authorities in Costa Rica arrested a 22-year-old Colombian man suspected of threatening to stage an attack at a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.

The threat comes on the heels of a May 22 bombing at a Grande performance in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

The Costa Rica concert went ahead as scheduled Sunday in the city of Alajuela.

Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is a Colombian citizen who made the threats online.

Head Investigator Walter Espinoza told local media the threats were written in Arabic. He identified the suspect only by his family names, Caicedo Lopez.

