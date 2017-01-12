Police confirm to ABC13 that an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Meng Bo, 30, on Dec. 26.The suspect, Kenia Lashan Wilkins, 21, has been charged with capital murder.Police say Wilkins may have shot Bo after she refused to hand over her purse during a robbery.HPD homicide detectives say residents at the Camden Holly Springs Apartments heard what sounded like a firecracker or a muffled pop around 10:30pm.Bo was then found with a gunshot wound. Witnesses attempted to render medical assistance, but Bo was later pronounced dead at the scene."There was a noise like a firecracker, local gunshot, and a scream, and when residents came out, they found the deceased and tried to help her," said detective Tom Ferguson.According to witnesses, a dark-colored, four-door sedan fled the scene at a high rate of speed.