Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Arkansas officer

Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in northeast Arkansas.Arkansas State Police said Lt. Patrick Weatherford died at a hospital Monday night after he was shot during a traffic stop in Newport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.Newport police told Jonesboro television station KAIT that a person is in custody, and more information will be released later Tuesday morning. Police say Weatherford was assisting another officer with a traffic stop when he was shot.Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department and was named the Jackson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2016.