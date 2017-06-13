NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Arkansas officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a cop's killer in Arkansas.

NEWPORT, Arkansas (KTRK) --
Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in northeast Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said Lt. Patrick Weatherford died at a hospital Monday night after he was shot during a traffic stop in Newport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Newport police told Jonesboro television station KAIT that a person is in custody, and more information will be released later Tuesday morning. Police say Weatherford was assisting another officer with a traffic stop when he was shot.

Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department and was named the Jackson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2016.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspolice officer shotofficer killedu.s. & worldArkansas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jeff Sessions to publicly testify on James Comey's firing, meetings with Russian official
DC, Maryland sue Trump over alleged foreign payments
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea
More News
Top Stories
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
Hernandez family files lawsuit against deputy and husband
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Show More
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Another one bites the dust: Gymboree to close stores
4 things you need to know about Jeff Sessions
Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights
At least 10 missing in Kenya building collapse
More News
Top Video
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Revival Market to host Father's Day pig roast
Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights
4 things you need to know about Jeff Sessions
More Video