Suspect arrested and charged in fatal crash of teen
Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in a fatal crash at 9700 North Freeway about 1:30am on Saturday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department have arrested and charged the suspect who allegedly killed a 19-year-old in a crash at 9700 North Freeway.

Norberto Camilo Cabrera, 35, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxicated assault for the fatal accident that happened about 1:30am on Saturday.

HPD reported that Cabrera was driving a black Chevrolet SUV northbound on the North Freeway service road when he left the roadway, drove across the grass median and up on to the freeway where he struck a silver Toyota RAV4 on its right passenger side.

That's when both vehicles spun, causing the RAV4 to veer across the grass median down to the service road and in front of a business.

There were seven people inside the RAV4, including a female passenger pronounced dead at the scene and another female passenger seriously injured.

The victim killed has been identified as a 19-year-old female.

Five others were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The suspect was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and then transported to jail after it was determined he was intoxicated.
