Baby bunny struggling in storms rescued by reporter Jeff Ehling

Jeff Ehling and his photographer rescued a baby bunny from storm waters. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The sharp eyes of ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling helped rescue a bunny from a dangerous spot.

During storm coverage Monday morning, Jeff and photojournalist Mario Segura drove outbound on Highway 290 and pulled over at the HOV overpass between Jones and West Road. The rain started coming down very heavy as a strong line of showers was moving through the area.

While setting up for a live report, Jeff spotted something moving in the entrance to the HOV parking lot. It was a baby rabbit struggling in a huge puddle, unable to get over the curb.

Buses were starting to roll in and it seemed like the bunny was in a bad spot. So Jeff snagged a towel and a box from the live truck and helped the bunny to dry safety.

The rabbit is doing well, and will be released to safety as soon as the rains let up.
