HOUSTON (KTRK) --Police are investigating a smash and grab at a high-end store in the Highland Village area where thieves allegedly used a storm drain grate.
The Saint Bernard store on Westheimer in the River Oaks District shopping center was robbed just before 4am, according to police.
Officers say the store window was covered with plywood from being smashed into last week.
The thieves allegedly used a metal storm grate to break through the plywood and get inside. Police say surveillance video showed several men break a display case with a hammer. Officers believe they got away with several watches.
According to the website, Saint Bernard sells watches for up to $750.
Police are not sure how many watches were stolen, but they are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene.
In September, we reported an ABC13 exclusive of a jewelry heist in the same area. Surveillance video showed four men dressed in all-black terrorizing customers and employees in the de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry.
