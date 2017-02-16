NEWS

Police: Thieves use storm grate to smash into high-end store

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a smash and grab at a high-end store near the Galleria.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a smash and grab at a high-end store in the Highland Village area where thieves allegedly used a storm drain grate.

The Saint Bernard store on Westheimer in the River Oaks District shopping center was robbed just before 4am, according to police.

Officers say the store window was covered with plywood from being smashed into last week.

The thieves allegedly used a metal storm grate to break through the plywood and get inside. Police say surveillance video showed several men break a display case with a hammer. Officers believe they got away with several watches.

According to the website, Saint Bernard sells watches for up to $750.

Police are not sure how many watches were stolen, but they are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene.

In September, we reported an ABC13 exclusive of a jewelry heist in the same area. Surveillance video showed four men dressed in all-black terrorizing customers and employees in the de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry.
EMBED More News Videos

Robbers steal millions in jewelry from River Oaks store, Chauncy Glover reports.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newssmash and grabclothingcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
House Republicans seek investigation into potential illegal DOJ leaks
Constable hit by truck may have severe head injuries
Good Samaritans save 3 from fiery truck crash
More News
Top Stories
Good Samaritans save 3 from fiery truck crash
Constable hit by truck may have severe head injuries
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
Elderly woman attacked by pit bulls at senior living facility
Show More
Russian spy ship spotted near Connecticut naval base
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
Marijuana diversion program could let users walk free
San Fran. officials say building secure after mishap
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritans save 3 from fiery truck crash
Constable hit by truck may have severe head injuries
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Elderly woman attacked by pit bulls at senior living facility
More Video