NEWS

U.S. State Department warns travelers to beware of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out.

MILWAUKEE --
The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out.

ABC News recently reported about travelers becoming sick after drinking alcohol at Mexican resorts. In January, a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman vacationing in Mexico with her family died after she was pulled from a resort pool.

The State Department added the warning to its travel site for Mexico on Wednesday. The warning advises tourists to drink in moderation and seek medical attention if they begin to feel ill.

State Department spokeswoman Pooja Jhunjhunwala told The Associated Press that the warning had been added following reports about recent incidents in which people in tourist areas had fallen ill or blacked out after consuming allegedly tainted or substandard alcohol. She said the State Department had consulted with U.S. diplomatic posts in Mexico about the concern.

"U.S. citizens should also contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate in Mexico," Jhunjhunwala said.

Abbey Connor of Pewaukee died after being pulled from a pool at the Paraiso del Mar, part of a cluster of Iberostar resorts near Playa del Carmen, Mexico, the Journal Sentinel reported. She was brain dead and was flown to Florida, where she was taken off life support.

Connor's 22-year-old brother also reported blacking out. He had a lump on his forehead and a severe concussion. The two had arrived with their mother and stepfather at the resort just hours earlier and had been drinking at a swim-up bar.

Following the initial report, the newspaper received accounts from more than three dozen people reporting similar experiences after drinking limited amounts of alcohol at all-inclusive Mexican resorts in the region.

In a statement last week, Spain-based Iberostar said the company adheres to strict regulatory standards and only purchases "sealed bottles (of alcohol) that satisfy all standards required by the designated regulatory authorities."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstravelwarningvacationmexicoalcoholu.s. & worldhealthMexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family searching for answers after daughter dies at resort during vacation in Mexico
NEWS
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Top US general promises no changes in military transgender policy for now
Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death
Transgender service members speak out on Trump's ban
More News
Top Stories
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Show More
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm
More News
Top Video
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Uber charging customers to return lost items
More Video