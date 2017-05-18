NEWS

Splendora ISD student passes out prescription drugs at school

(Splendora ISD)

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
Several Splendora ISD students are being monitored by medical professionals after a classmate brought prescription drugs to school, according to district officials.

The incident, which involved a total of seven students, happened at Peach Creek Elementary School on Thursday.

In a statement, the district called the incident "isolated" and thanked school staff members for "responding so quickly to identify the students affected and for contacting their parents."

It's not clear what kind of drugs were distributed.

No other details have been released.

Full statement from district officials:

Parents, today an incident occurred on one of our elementary campuses where a student brought prescription medication from home and distributed it to several classmates. This incident was isolated and all students affected are being monitored by medical professionals. We commend the elementary staff for responding so quickly to identify the students affected and for contacting their parents. The safety of our students is our top priority and we ask for your help in speaking with your child about the dangers of taking any unknown substance. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this situation.

Related Topics:
newsprescription drugschildrenSplendora
