NEWS

Spill at Valero Refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents in Texas City are dealing with some strong odors in the area after a spill at a refinery, but there's not expected to be a threat to public safety.

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK) --
Residents in Texas City are dealing with some strong odors in the area after a spill at a refinery, but there's not expected to be a threat to public safety.

According to the Texas City Emergency Management Office, the Valero Refinery had a tank overfill of a naptha product early this morning, resulting in a strong hydrocarbon odor. Officials describe it as a nuisance odor, with no immediate danger to health.

The spill has been contained and Valero is working to clean up the situation. The Port of Texas City main gate is closed to cut down on traffic in the area, but no other road closures are in effect.



Residents are told to expect odors throughout today and possibly tomorrow.


The Texas City Fire Department, the Valero Refinery Emergency Response Team and the Valero Refinery Safety, Health and Environmental Group are monitoring the situation. As a precautionary measure, a third party was contracted to monitor the area as well.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newschemical spillTexas City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Residents assess damage from Monday morning storms
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
NASA announces last man to walk on the moon has died
Public Split on Trump's Ethics Compliance
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
More News
Top Stories
NASA announces last man to walk on the moon has died
Residents assess damage from Monday morning storms
Wife of Orlando shooter Omar Mateen arrested
5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Teen survives crash by holding tree for 12 hours
Soldier dad's adorable surprise makes son cry for joy
Wrecker used to pull 1,500 lb cow from pool
Show More
Tractor trailer lost load on 288 ramp to South Loop
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car slams into salon
Severe storms roll through SE Texas
Baby rescued from burning apartment
At least 33 dead in Kyrgyzstan cargo plane crash
More News
Top Video
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
More Video