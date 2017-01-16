Residents in Texas City are dealing with some strong odors in the area after a spill at a refinery, but there's not expected to be a threat to public safety.According to the Texas City Emergency Management Office, the Valero Refinery had a tank overfill of a naptha product early this morning, resulting in a strong hydrocarbon odor. Officials describe it as a nuisance odor, with no immediate danger to health.The spill has been contained and Valero is working to clean up the situation. The Port of Texas City main gate is closed to cut down on traffic in the area, but no other road closures are in effect.Residents are told to expect odors throughout today and possibly tomorrow.The Texas City Fire Department, the Valero Refinery Emergency Response Team and the Valero Refinery Safety, Health and Environmental Group are monitoring the situation. As a precautionary measure, a third party was contracted to monitor the area as well.