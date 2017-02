Students from the Down syndrome Academy took to the runway today to strut their stuff.They showed off the latest trends in a fashion show called "All Gussied Up."The event was organized by Friends of Down syndrome founder J.J. Moore."To be in the spotlight and to walk down the runway means everything to this gang. And they loved it. We had a blast," said Kim Winklemayer, J.J.'s sister.The Academy offers academic and vocational programs for adults with Down syndrome.