MUSIC NEWS

Soundgarden's Houston concert cancelled following death of Chris Cornell

EMBED </>More Videos

The death of Chris Cornell came suddenly Wednesday night, according to his representatives. (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
Soundgarden's Houston concert scheduled to take place on May 25 at the Revention Music Center has been cancelled.

The cancellation comes days after the band's singer and rhythm guitarist Chris Cornell died.

Chris Cornell had become one of the most lauded and respected contemporary lead singers in rock music, thanks to his charismatic energy onstage and wide vocal range. He was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden - with whom he gained critical and commercial acclaim - but also found success outside the band with other projects, including Audioslave, Temple of the Dog as well as solo albums.

His death Wednesday night stunned his family and his die-hard fans, who Cornell just performed for hours earlier at a show in Detroit. The city's medical examiner said in a preliminary autopsy result Thursday that the 52-year-old singer killed himself by hanging. A police spokesman told two Detroit newspapers that the singer was found with a band around his neck.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Soundgarden's current tour kicked off in late April and was planned to run through May 27.

Cornell was widely respected in the music industry: He reached success in every band lineup he was part of it, his voice was memorable and powerful, and he was a skilled songwriter, even collaborating on a number of film soundtracks, including the James Bond theme song for 2006's "Casino Royale" and "The Keeper" from the film "Machine Gun Preacher," which earned Cornell a Golden Globe nomination.

"To create the intimacy of an acoustic performance there needed to be real stories. They need to be kind of real and they need to have a beginning, middle and an end. That's always a challenge in three in a half or four minutes - to be able to do that, to be able to do it directly," Cornell said of songwriting in a 2015 interview with The Associated Press.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathsmusic newsbuzzworthycelebrityfamous deathu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUSIC NEWS
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
Chris Cornell's death sparks outpouring of grief
Here's the GMA Summer Concert Series line-up
Houston's next aspiring rapper still in high school
More music news
NEWS
Police investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston
President Trump receives honor at Saudi royal palace on his 1st foreign trip
Man subdued after incident on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Comey to testify in public before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
What's happening around town today?
Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Stormy weekend ahead in Houston
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
Robbers hogtie, beat man during home invasion
Show More
Police investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
Memorial service honors fallen HPD officers
What happens to young Americans when parents are deported?
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
More News
Top Video
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Memorial service honors fallen HPD officers
Vigil held for children killed in Montgomery Co. fire
What happens to young Americans when parents are deported?
More Video