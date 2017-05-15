NEWS

'Sleeper creeper' accused of breaking into homes to take photos of women's feet

Seattle man breaks into bedrooms to take photos of women's feet

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) --
Investigators in Seattle believe more women could be victims in the so-called "sleeper creeper" case where a man broke into homes in the middle of the night.

Deputies said 22-year-old Chase Garner broke into the bedrooms of six women and snapped pictures of their feet, even stealing their underwear and handguns.

Bethany Brown, 17, was shocked when she said it happened to her twice.

"He was standing on this chair up here like this and he was touching my feet about right here," Brown said.

Detectives released photos of the women's feet to try and identify more potential victims.

