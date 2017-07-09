NEWS

Skydiver dies, another injured after collision at Skydive Spaceland Houston

Skydiver dies, another injured after collision at Skydive Spaceland Houston (KTRK)

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) --
One skydiver was killed and another was injured after they accidentally collided at Skydive Spaceland Houston on Saturday. Voice actor Randy Schell has been identified as the skydiver who died.

Schell was the voice of the televison shows Judge Alex and Texas Justice.

Skydive Spaceland confirmed that two skydivers collided mid-air during a group skydive at the facility.

Both skydivers were experienced and licensed. Both had even made at least one successful skydive earlier that day.

Both skydivers deployed their parachutes normally, but collided afterward. They sustained injuries in the collision and on landing. Skydive Spaceland says weather was not a factor.

The other skydiver has not yet been identified.

There have been nine deaths at Skydive Spaceland Houston since they opened in 1999.

In June 2013, instructor Miguel Carrasco was making solo jumps with a group when his parachute malfunctioned.

In March 2011, two skydivers were killed when their chutes got tangled during a jump.

In March 2008, a student skydiver was killed when his chute did not work properly.

In November 2007, Skydive Spaceland maintenance worker Scott Bell made a solo jump and his chute malfunctioned. His body was found in a field near Spaceland.

