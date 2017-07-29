SILVER ALERT

Silver Alert issued for missing Harris Co. man

Have you seen Charles Holloman?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man last seen in northwest Harris County.

Charles Holloman suffers from a cognitive impairment, according to family members, and he was last seen in the 6300 block of Cherry Run on Friday evening. Holloman is driving a blue 2010 Ford Escape with Texas plates AE99656.

Holloman is described as 5' 5" and 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt with short sleeves. He is missing the tip of his left index finger.

Authorities believe Holloman's disappearance poses a threat to his own safety. Anybody with information about his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7472.

