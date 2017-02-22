Sheriff ends program that leads to deportations

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is opting out of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's voluntary 287G program.The decision places Harris County in line with 251 of 254 Texas counties that do not take part in the program that allows ICE to deputize local law officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement functions in jails.Sheriff Gonzalez decision will free at least $675,000 in the sheriff's budget.The process to begin termination of the HCSO's participation in this voluntary program will begin immediately.