NEWS

Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Woodlands congressman shares what he saw before shooting. (KTRK)

By
ALEXANDRIA, Virgina (KTRK) --
Several Texas lawmakers were at the ballpark in Virginia where a gunman opened fire, shooting one Congressman, and wounding three others.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R - The Woodlands) just left before the shooting began.

"You don't go to baseball practice and expect this to happen," Brady said.

Rep. Joe Barton (R- Ennis), from the Dallas area, was there with his sons. Both hid under an SUV to avoid being hit.

"The shooter was not on the field and never got on the field," Barton said. "He stayed behind the third base dugout. He came and ran behind home plate got behind utility shed and then darted out in front of the utility shed. And that's when he got shot.

"Your family shouldn't be exposed to that," Barton said. "It really doesn't matter these days. In Texas, we've had people protest outside my house in Texas when my family was there."

EMBED More News Videos

The assailant, prepared with "a lot of ammo," fought a gun battle with police before he was shot and later died. He has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Bellville, Illinois.



Rep. Roger Williams' staffer Zach Barth was shot in the leg. Williams said despite the violence, he wants the game to be played as scheduled.

"America doesn't give out and America doesn't give in and we must play this baseball game. If we don't play this game and we go home, then they win."

The game is scheduled to go on.

Williams suffered minor injuries when diving into the dugout.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsalexandria shootingTed Oberg Investigates
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
The Congressional Baseball Game has been played for a century
Who is Steven Scalise?
More News
Top Stories
HPD: 10-month-old killed during shooting in SW Houston
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
Dog suffers injuries after abuse in Montgomery County
Active case of TB at George Bush HS, students to be tested
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
No shooter found after lockdown at Travis AFB
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
Show More
Paternity suit claims Denny's suspect had drug, anger issues
Teen dies after being shot by twin brother
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
4 killed, gunman dead in shooting at SF UPS facility
Rep. Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
More News
Top Video
Residents say city chopped trees not on city property
Man spent 12 hours clinging to pipe in Galveston Bay
Pleasure Pier pays tribute to our first responders
Robbery suspect kills dog during home invasion
More Video