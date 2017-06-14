Several Texas lawmakers in the line of fire in Virginia shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Virgina (KTRK) --Several Texas lawmakers were at the ballpark in Virginia where a gunman opened fire, shooting one Congressman, and wounding three others.
Rep. Kevin Brady (R - The Woodlands) just left before the shooting began.
"You don't go to baseball practice and expect this to happen," Brady said.
Rep. Joe Barton (R- Ennis), from the Dallas area, was there with his sons. Both hid under an SUV to avoid being hit.
"The shooter was not on the field and never got on the field," Barton said. "He stayed behind the third base dugout. He came and ran behind home plate got behind utility shed and then darted out in front of the utility shed. And that's when he got shot.
"Your family shouldn't be exposed to that," Barton said. "It really doesn't matter these days. In Texas, we've had people protest outside my house in Texas when my family was there."
Rep. Roger Williams' staffer Zach Barth was shot in the leg. Williams said despite the violence, he wants the game to be played as scheduled.
"America doesn't give out and America doesn't give in and we must play this baseball game. If we don't play this game and we go home, then they win."
The game is scheduled to go on.
Williams suffered minor injuries when diving into the dugout.
Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips