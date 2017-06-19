NEWS

Several people hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Several people hurt following shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting on Ocean Boulevard, WPDE reports.

Around 12:25 Sunday morning officers were responding to a report of a large crowd near 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers said a security officer shot the shooter and the shooter fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle.

Seven people, including the suspect, were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A patrol car was struck by bullets, but no officers were shot or injured.

A shot grazed a security officer in the leg, and he was treated on scene.

The suspect has been identified and taken into custody.

The suspect's identity will be released once he has been medically cleared and warrants can be served, Lt. Joey Crosby said.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newsshootingcrimeSouth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
London mayor on mosque attack: 'Terrorism is terrorism'
Carrie Fisher had cocaine, other drugs in her system at time of death
Police targeted with 'terror attack' in Paris
McCain says 'we have no strategy' to end Afghan stalemate
More News
Top Stories
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Kidnapping suspect wanted in Montgomery County
Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Memorial Hermann Hospital CEO steps down
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Show More
Painted pears poppin' up in Pearland
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
More News
Top Video
Previously abused puppy finds new home in Montgomery Co.
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Server balances six margaritas on his head
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
More Video