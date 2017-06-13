TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? We want to hear about it.

There are several ways to get in touch with us.

Remember: these channels are for stories that might make good investigations. They're not for press releases, comments or complaints about stories. (You can send those on our Contact Us page, though)

We will review each message that comes in, though because we get a lot of requests, we may not respond directly to each one.

What is a good tip?



A good tip consists of information that we can use to start looking into a problem, preferably with documented proof of the problem. A hunch, a guess, speculation or rumor aren't typically good for tips. Tips also should have news value that others could benefit from.

Mail
You can send us tips to
KTRK - ABC13
Attn: Ted Oberg
3310 Bissonnet
Houston, TX 77005

Tip line: 713-663-8760

WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a secure way to contact us with tips. When you use WhatsApp, it sends a secure message directly to our office. It uses end-to-end encryption for protection of anything you send.

Signal
Signal is another private messaging app designed with security in mind. Messages are encrypted from end-to-end. The app can be used to send encrypted messages, pictures, video and more.

You can also send your tip below:
