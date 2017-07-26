Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
Senate rejects full Obamacare repeal without replacement
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Senate rejects full Obamacare repeal without replacement
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
Senate rejects full Obamacare repeal without replacement
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
KTRK
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 03:31PM
The Senate has rejected a Republican plan to repeal Obama health law and leave replacement for later -- in second blow to GOP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
3-year-old twins drown in backyard pool on Long Island
Caitlyn Jenner, Laverne Cox speak out on transgender ban
Effect of US military ban on transgender troops remains to be seen
Politicians, LGBTQ activists react to transgender ban
More News
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 4:45 p.m.
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Show More
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Buy a burrito, help the puppies: Chipotle & SPCA team up
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
Here are fast facts on the Houston Texans stars
Rep. Scalise released from hospital after shooting
More News
Photos
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Hurricane Guide
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston