Search suspended for missing 19-year-old fisherman at San Luis Pass

Crews were searching for a missing 19-year-old fisherman in San Luis Pass.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews have suspended their search for a fisherman who was swept away by strong currents Friday morning near the San Luis Pass bridge.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard and officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife were searching for 19-year-old Jacob Szydlowski.
PHOTO: Missing 19-year-old fisherman Jacob Szydlowski


Officials said Szydlowski and a friend were fishing in chest-deep water when they were pulled under by strong currents.

"Both of them became the victim of an under tow which pulled both of them down. The 17-year-old young man was able to get on his back and float, however when he was able to regain his composure he was never able to find his friend," said Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove.


Authorities said this area by the San Luis Pass is dangerous even for the most experienced swimmers and fisherman.

"Unfortunately that tidal flow is what leads to these incidents. The water, on the surface looks very calm, but it's what lurks below the water's surface (that) is very treacherous," said Snelgrove.

The National Weather Service has issued a "Beach Hazards Statement" warning of strong rip currents and potentially life threatening conditions off the coast into Saturday.

Szydlowski was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. He is from Alvin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

