There's growing concern over the sudden and unexplained disappearance of a man in southwest Houston.Dale Labang left a beach party in Galveston Saturday evening and was supposed to go home to his apartment, rest up and head back out for drinks with friends.Instead, he texted a friend that he made it home, but was staying in because he was tired.Nobody has seen him since."There's a big question mark. We felt no one out there would harm Dale," said his cousin, Mel Arenas.The 38-year-old medical sales rep spent Saturday at the beach with friends. Since then, they say he's seemingly vanished. He reportedly called his mom to celebrate Mother's Day and then nothing."Since then, apparently there has been some text messages...questionable at best," Arenas said. "No one has physically seen him since that time. However, he did not show up for work Monday and Tuesday, which is not very normal of him to do."His cousin and her husband, Mel Arenas, filed a missing persons report with HPD. On Tuesday night, friends and colleagues filled the upstairs at Midtown Bar and Grille to piece together the puzzle surrounding Labang's disappearance."For the most part, there are still a lot of gaps in between everything," said Arenas.One friend mentioned getting a text from his phone Monday afternoon, but that the wording in the message seemed very un-Dale-like. The group is calling around to hospitals, from Houston to Galveston, in case he may have shown up to one of them.Texas EquuSearch is also working with them to find him."We're kind of waiting for the vehicle to be found so that vehicle can give us an indication of where we might need to start looking for him," said Frank Black. "Something ain't right."One of Labang's friends has put up a $5,000 reward for help finding him.His family said they hope no foul play is involved and that he's found alive and alright.