North Carolina school leader faces DWI charge after cars hit at graduation

Jonathan Andrew Stiles (WTVD)

HICKORY, North Carolina --
An assistant principal at a North Carolina high school was charged with driving while impaired after he banged into two parked cars outside of the school's graduation ceremony.

Police in Hickory released a report Monday that said 46-year-old Jonathan Andrew Stiles was arrested in the parking lot of Catawba Valley Community College and charged with DWI. He was arrested Saturday afternoon just as graduation ceremonies for Bunker Hill High School in Claremont were beginning at the Hickory college.

Neither Stiles nor the school's principal returned messages seeking comment Monday.

The police report said Stiles was angling into a parking spot when he banged into the side of one vehicle and then the front of another.

