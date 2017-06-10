NEWS

School cupcakes possibly tainted with bodily fluids

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they might have bodily fluids under them.

WINCHESTER, Connecticut --
Connecticut police are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.

The Winchester police chief says the department received complaints about suspected cupcakes that were brought to The Gilbert School in Winsted.

In a statement, Principal Alan Strauss says two sets of parents spoke with police. He says it is unclear if charges have been pressed.

Strauss says the cupcakes were brought in by a student, and the school does not know what the fluid was.

The principal says the school is "vigorously investigating" the incident.

Strauss says, "we take all matters of disrespect, any violations of one's space or rights, or any forms of harassment very seriously."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspoisonfood poisoningConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Republican trio urges Trump to act on Russia
Adam West, star of 'Batman' TV series, dead at 88
2 US soldiers killed, 2 wounded in a Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
1 injured after hot-air balloon collision in Illinois
Romney says Clinton urged him to take Secy of State role
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioning
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Denny's fight suspect's ex: 'He had a temper'
Heat and humidity return to Houston this weekend
Houston chef's Memorial area home hits the market
Denny's fight victim's wife says she was treated like a criminal
Show More
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
'Smart Straw' detects drink tampering
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
Fort Worth shooting kills 2, injures 7
Woman loses house in fire after daughter's murder
More News
Top Video
3rd generation barber serves Houston's hottest athletes
Alleged Target peeping Tom suspect arrested
Astrodome project moves forward with 2020 target
Social media photo convinces flashing suspect to surrender
More Video