NEWS

San Francisco officials say building secure, street closures continue

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several buildings were evacuated in San Francisco Wednesday as a concrete slab and concrete pump were in danger of falling off the top of a skyscraper. Officials say they successfully shored up the formwork atop the SoMa building. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --
Several buildings were evacuated in San Francisco Wednesday as a concrete slab and concrete pump were in danger of falling off the top of a skyscraper. Officials say they successfully shored up the formwork and secured the crane atop the South of Market building but evacuations remain as of 6 p.m.

Fire officials evacuated the building at 41 Tehama Street south of Market Street. They say no residential buildings have been affected and are asking employees and tenants to go home and leave the area to stay safe. All non-essential construction personnel have been evacuated as well.


The slab is on the 30th floor of 41 Tehama, and fire officials were evacuating surrounding buildings at 41, 44, 56, and 58 Tehama Street. Buildings at 543, 531, 527, 505, 547, 555, 557 Howard Street were also being evacuated as well as a building at 235 Second Street.



A total of 16 buildings were evacuated.

The 500 block of Howard street has been shut down.


The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

San Francisco police were working to close down streets surrounding the buildings. A specialist was being flown in to help deal with the situation, but fire officials anticipated the effort to take several hours.

"The building itself is not damaged or compromised in any way shape or form," said San Francisco Fire Chief Tom Siragusa. " It is the crane that is sitting on top of it and the forms that are holding it up that are of concern at this point."

If the slab falls, the fire department says it will likely damage surrounding buildings. A 911 call came in at 2:45 p.m. when crews were shoring up a crane near the center core of the building. One of the struts holding up a 30-ton crane failed and prompted the leaning of the crane and the pressure on the slab.

The building's developers, Hines and Investco Real Estate put out a statement just after 5 p.m. Wednesday saying in part: This afternoon, an incident occurred at the 33 Tehama site between levels 35 and 36 where an interior forming system had a partial hydraulic failure while being raised to the next level. The interior forming system and the concrete placement arm have been secured and are being evaluated by engineers to bring it back to level.
Related Topics:
newsconstructionconstruction accidentevacuationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
ND governor issues evacuation order for pipeline protest camp
'Who's the daddy?' billboards draw ire of community
More News
Top Stories
Liberty Co. Pct. 1 constable struck while directing traffic
Waitress accused of hitting man in the face at restaurant
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
Russian spy ship spotted near Connecticut naval base
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
Marijuana diversion program could let users walk free
Show More
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 6
Report shows where Texas ranks in bridge repairs
Authorities search for man accused of ambushing woman
Boy with brain tumor becomes honorary officer
More News
Top Video
'Who's the daddy?' billboards draw ire of community
Firefall dazzles visitors to Yosemite National Park
Russian spy ship spotted near Connecticut naval base
Proposed NC bill wants official fried chicken festival
More Video