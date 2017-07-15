NEWS

Ryan Lochte cleared of criminal charge from Rio incident

EMBED </>More Videos

The court determined that Lochte's robbery claim made to NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report.

A Brazilian court has dismissed the criminal case against U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, who had been charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The court confirmed in a statement this week that it tossed out the case after determining that Lochte's robbery claim made to NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report, a crime punishable in Brazil by up to 18 months in prison.

"We are pleased that the court has finally dismissed the criminal prosecution against Mr. Lochte, while at the same time, appropriately recognizing that he committed no crime. It has been a long year, but in the end, justice prevailed," Jeff Ostrow, Lochte's Florida-based attorney, said in a statement to USA Today on Friday.

Ostrow did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Saturday.

Lochte told NBC last year that he and fellow swimmers Jack Conger, Gunnar Bentz and Jimmy Feigen were robbed at gunpoint in a taxi by men with police badges as they returned to the Olympic Village from a party Aug. 15.

Video captured by surveillance cameras showed the athletes getting into a confrontation with security guards at a gas station when their cab pulled over to let them use the restroom.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist later acknowledged that he was intoxicated and that his behavior led to the confrontation.

Lochte served a 10-month suspension over his behavior in Rio.

"It's been a long suspension but it's over," he tweeted on July 1. "I've learned and became a better man from it."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsryan lochteOlympics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen facing 15 charges in connection to London acid attacks
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
2 cousins charged in multi-day killing spree
More News
Top Stories
Storm damage, tornado reported in Livingston
Soaking storms moving across Houston
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
Show More
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
2 cousins charged in multi-day killing spree
Endangered Sumatran tiger born at National Zoo
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Students design wheelchair for blind, disabled kitten
More News
Top Video
Storm damage, tornado reported in Livingston
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
More Video