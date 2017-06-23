Rosenberg PD warns parents of new Snapchat feature

The popular social media Snapchat recently launched a new feature that shares users' locations in real time.The feature called Snap Map, allows users' location to be identified on a map.While the feature allows users to find their friends, the Rosenberg Police Department warned there may be children who have friends on Snapchat that they have never met before.The police department took to Facebook and expressed their concern that this feature could open the doors for predators to track a child in real time.The app offers "Ghost Mode" setting, which gives users the option to hide their location. To access this setting, users can pinch the screen while on the Snapchat camera.This warning comes just after the Rosenberg Police Department announced the arrest of numerous adults who attempted to meet children with the intentions of having sexual relations in June.