  • AMBER ALERT Child Abduction Emergency
    Full Story
NEWS

Rosenberg PD warns parents of new Snapchat feature

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
The popular social media Snapchat recently launched a new feature that shares users' locations in real time.

The feature called Snap Map, allows users' location to be identified on a map.

While the feature allows users to find their friends, the Rosenberg Police Department warned there may be children who have friends on Snapchat that they have never met before.

The police department took to Facebook and expressed their concern that this feature could open the doors for predators to track a child in real time.


The app offers "Ghost Mode" setting, which gives users the option to hide their location. To access this setting, users can pinch the screen while on the Snapchat camera.

This warning comes just after the Rosenberg Police Department announced the arrest of numerous adults who attempted to meet children with the intentions of having sexual relations in June.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newssnapchatappsocial mediaRosenberg
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amber Alert issued for abducted 11-year-old girl in Corpus Christi
Two men shot after exchanging gunfire in north Harris Co.
Frog found in salad at BJ's restaurant
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for abducted 11-year-old girl in Corpus Christi
New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
Family faces Westpark Tollway nuisance just feet away
Two men shot after exchanging gunfire in north Harris Co.
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
Show More
Cypress home owned by Anna Nicole Smith on the market
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos