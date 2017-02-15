Rosenberg officer narrowly escapes tornado's wrath

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --A few precious seconds made a world of difference for a Rosenberg officer who narrowly escaped the wrath of an EF2 tornado on Tuesday.
The department took to Twitter to share surveillance video of an unnamed school resource officer's harrowingly close encounter with the storm.
PHOTOS: Tornado damage across southeastern Texas
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Literally seconds after the officer's squad car pulled into the parking lot at Velasquez Elementary, the ferocious storm swallowed the parking lot, the air turning dark as heavy winds and torrential rain bore down.
The National Weather Service, estimates that the EF2 tornado -- one of at least five to hit southeastern Texas on Tuesday morning -- produced winds in excess of 130 miles per hour.