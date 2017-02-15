MUST-SEE VIDEO

Rosenberg officer narrowly escapes tornado's wrath

EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a Rosenberg officer's close call with an EF2 tornado on Valentine's Day. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --
A few precious seconds made a world of difference for a Rosenberg officer who narrowly escaped the wrath of an EF2 tornado on Tuesday.

The department took to Twitter to share surveillance video of an unnamed school resource officer's harrowingly close encounter with the storm.

PHOTOS: Tornado damage across southeastern Texas
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Literally seconds after the officer's squad car pulled into the parking lot at Velasquez Elementary, the ferocious storm swallowed the parking lot, the air turning dark as heavy winds and torrential rain bore down.

The National Weather Service, estimates that the EF2 tornado -- one of at least five to hit southeastern Texas on Tuesday morning -- produced winds in excess of 130 miles per hour.
Related Topics:
newstornadosevere weathermust-see videoRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUST-SEE VIDEO
Boy and sheriff's deputy have dance-off
Dancing cop goes viral after mistaken 911 call
HPD Mounted Patrol gets down to ZZ Top
Police officer wrestles shirtless and shoeless suspect
More must-see video
NEWS
Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Trump's Secretary of Labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel would be 'game changer'
More News
Top Stories
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 5
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Trump's labor secretary pick withdraws amid criticism
Free Press Summer Fest reveals 2017 lineup
HISD superintendent urges investing in public education
Drug catapult and 47-lbs of weed found at border
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Show More
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
Infection caused by rat urine kills 1, sickens 2 others
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate as aide napped
What to do after a tornado
90-year-old man accused of shooting wife to death
More News
Top Video
Monoi oil: The hair, nail and skincare miracle you've never heard of
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 5
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
What to do after a tornado
More Video