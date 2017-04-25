NEWS

Rosenberg man accused of flashing girl near Terry High School

ROSENBERG, Texas --
A Rosenberg man is wanted by authorities after they say he flashed a girl near a high school.

The victim told police that just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a man driving a dark gray Nissan Maxima pulled up by Terry High School at 5500 Avenue N in Rosenberg. The man asked her a question, which caused the victim to get closer to his car.

The victim told police she then noticed the man had his pants pulled down, exposing himself.

The victim immediately backed away from the vehicle and contacted her parents as the suspect pulled away.

The Rosenberg School Resource Officers were able to identify the suspect as Joaquin Rosales. Rosales, 26, is charged with indecent exposure.
