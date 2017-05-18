NEWS

4 suspects arrested, 2 found inside Dekaney High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Two robbery suspects arrested inside Dekaney HS (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Harris County Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus and area surrounding Dekaney High School for a suspect search. Spring ISD officials confirmed the campus was placed on lockdown, as well as nearby Booker Elementary School.

Four robbery suspects were taken into custody. Two of those were found inside the high school building.

School district officials told Eyewitness News the suspects are believed to be students at the high school.



The incident began with a robbery at a nearby Game Stop on the North Freeway.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsschoolspring isdHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Convicted robbers tell you how to avoid being a victim
Police: Toddler in cage, 2 other babies left home alone
Underwear-clad home invasion suspect killed in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 22 hurt in car wreck in Times Square
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
Rockets James Harden named All-NBA First Team
Underwear-clad home invasion suspect killed in NW Harris Co.
Houston's must-see museums
Missing Houston man last seen Monday
Tracking the possibility of severe storms this weekend
Show More
Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died
Houston park to receive $20,000 for improvements
Emergency crews assist two airline passengers at Hobby
Florida woman finds iguana in toilet bowl
Man bares all at lumberyard for sexy 'Dudeoir' photo spread
More News
Top Video
Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with tasty results
Man bares all at lumberyard for sexy 'Dudeoir' photo spread
Suspects spray bullets outside laundromat, hitting 2 men
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
More Video