Harris County Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus and area surrounding Dekaney High School for a suspect search. Spring ISD officials confirmed the campus was placed on lockdown, as well as nearby Booker Elementary School.Four robbery suspects were taken into custody. Two of those were found inside the high school building.School district officials told Eyewitness News the suspects are believed to be students at the high school.The incident began with a robbery at a nearby Game Stop on the North Freeway.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.