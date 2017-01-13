NEWS

Rice University memorial vandalized with Trump graffiti messages
EMBED </>More News Videos

Rice University students upset at Berlin Wall memorial vandalized, Marla Carter reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A section of the Berlin Wall at Rice University was vandalized with graffiti mentioning President-elect Donald Trump.

"That's really special to Rice. It's on every tour," said Sammy Elliot, a Rice University student.

Overnight someone spray-painted "Trump 16" and "Aloha" on a historic piece of the wall.

"I was surprised because there aren't a lot of Trump supporters on campus so that was just surprising," said Courtney Klashman, a student.

Vandals also spray-painted two shipping containers on campus that had been decorated with art.

On one of the containers the vandals wrote, "Trump Baby" and "Hashtag Deport Spanos," possibly referring to the owner of the San Diego Chargers. Just recently, the Chargers announced they are leaving the city of San Diego.

"I think it's not fair to do that to campus and a really visible part of campus," said Cindy Nguyen.

Crews removed the spray paint from the containers but had to cover the piece of the Berlin Wall because it requires special graffiti removal. Since it is a historic piece, the university had to call an art contractor to assist with the removal.

There is an anti-graffiti spray on the piece of the wall so they should be able to remove the graffiti. There is black graffiti already on the piece -- it was there to begin with. The black graffiti is a part of the historic piece.

However, the blue graffiti is not supposed to be there. Once the blue graffiti is removed, another layer of anti-graffiti spray will be added.
Related Topics:
newsrice universityvandalismHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Russian Ambassador Invited Trump Administration to Syria Peace Talks
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
More News
Top Stories
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Student brings loaded gun to HISD high school
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
Show More
DPS: Mom in Mexico with 3 kids named in Amber Alert
Judge denies request to limit Robin Thicke's child custody
Texas City soldier found dead at Fort Hood
Fake asparagus cans used to hide $174M in cocaine
Escaped prisoner possibly connected to other crimes caught
More News
Top Video
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
4-year-old who's read 1,000 books tours Library of Congress
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
More Video