BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --Baytown police are looking for a man believed to have walked away with thousands of dollars after selling a stolen car.
The advertisement was for a 2011 GMC Yukon that was priced at $10,000.
Victor Lopez said he met the suspect on June 14 off FM 1960.
According to Lopez, the man handed over what appeared to be a real title. They went back to an apartment complex to get an ID when the suspect took off with Lopez's money.
Police said the vehicle had been stolen from a dealership in Baytown.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
