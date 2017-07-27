Baytown police are looking for a man believed to have walked away with thousands of dollars after selling a stolen car.The advertisement was for a 2011 GMC Yukon that was priced at $10,000.Victor Lopez said he met the suspect on June 14 off FM 1960.According to Lopez, the man handed over what appeared to be a real title. They went back to an apartment complex to get an ID when the suspect took off with Lopez's money.Police said the vehicle had been stolen from a dealership in Baytown.Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.