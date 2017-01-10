Houston father fights off home invaders to give his family a chance to hide. He was beat with a bat and tased. #HPD now looking for men pic.twitter.com/ESShjDfGqx — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) December 2, 2016

Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information leading to the arrests of four suspects wanted in a violent robbery that happened before Thanksgiving in the Galleria area.The robbery happened in the 5400 block of Willers Way about 8:40pm on Nov. 22.Police say a man dressed in a uniform worn by full-time UPS delivery drivers rang the doorbell, a package in hand. Police say he claimed to need a signature. When the homeowners opened the door, the man and three others stormed the front door and assaulted the homeowner with a pistol. At some point during the struggle, a shot was fired, but no one was struck.Two other females in the home grabbed two small children and were able to lock themselves in closets. Police say the men stole several pieces of jewelry and collectible firearms.Authorities say they fled the scene in one of two possible vehicles -- a dark-colored, four-door sedan or a white four-door sedan.The homeowner has been identified as Lawrence Berry.Berry suffered severe neck and head injuries and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.Berry told ABC13 that he was beaten and shocked with a taser four times and suffered serious head trauma.Thursday, Berry had 28 staples removed from the back of his scalp. He has stitches in his lip and a fractured skull.Berry said he fought the men long enough for his wife and 4-year-old twin daughters to get to a safe place in the house.They were not hurt and at one point during the struggle, at least one shot was fired but no one was hurt."I'm just super concerned about my children and my wife. It's just a frightening event. Everyone needs to be cognizant of the fact that this can happen to anybody," Berry said in an exclusive interview with ABC 13.Police are working with UPS in the investigation."We're still trying to understand how the suspect gained access to that jacket.UPS is fully cooperating. Their full-time employees are the ones who are normally issued that jacket," said Sgt. Tony Mora with HPD.Police say if you are expecting a package and don't recognize your regular delivery man or woman, don't open your door.The four suspects are described as black men between the ages of 20 to 25 years old.Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.