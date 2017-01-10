FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

Fort Lauderdale suspect canceled New Year's Eve trip to NYC, ABC News reports
EMBED </>More News Videos

Steve Campion speaks to ABC News about landing in Ft. Lauderdale to news of the airport shooting. (Law enforcement sources via ABC News)

BRIAN ROSS, RHONDA SCHWARTZ, and JOSH MARGOLIN
NEW YORK CITY --
Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago's initial destination may not have been Fort Lauderdale, but New York City, where he had made a reservation to fly in on New Year's Eve, authorities told ABC News.

But for some unknown reason, he canceled the flight. A few days later, he booked a one-way $278 ticket to Florida.

New York City counterterrorism officials are investigating Santiago's plan to visit the city, and whether he planned to stay in New York or transfer to another flight.

Officials believe that the highly visible presence of NYPD officers throughout the city on New Year's Eve could have been an effective deterrent.

Read the full story from ABC News
Related Topics:
newsfort lauderdale airport shootingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 ABC, Inc.)
Load Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING
Tips learned from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Travelers lose 25,000 items in Florida airport rampage
Authorities seek death penalty in FL airport shooting
More fort lauderdale airport shooting
NEWS
Worker foils would-be robbers' jewelry heist
Judge: SPCA must return seized Liberty Co. animals
Pedestrian killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston
President Obama Offers Emotional Tribute to His Wife and Daughters
ANALYSIS: For Obama, a Legacy Trump Will Help Define
More News
Top Stories
President Obama encourages US in farewell speech
Pedestrian killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston
Worker foils would-be robbers' jewelry heist
Judge: SPCA must return seized Liberty Co. animals
Man arrested with pot, wanted to help sick granddaughter
Man gets prison for hit and run that killed minister and wife
911 operator speaks about taking call about her home
Show More
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for church killings
Charity creates snow days for children with terminal cancer
Suspect in custody for allegedly killing over shoes
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
More News
Top Video
Worker foils would-be robbers' jewelry heist
Houstonians are bad at keeping their resolutions
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Houston gold medalist Simone Biles graces SI Swimsuit Issue
More Video