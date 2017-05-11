  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Report: Chicago jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Inmates at the Cook County Jail can now have pizza delivered right to their cell, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The newspaper said it is part of a program supported by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Inmates in the medium security division can place an order for pizzas that cost between $5 and $7, which will be made by fellow inmates in the jail's own pizza oven.

The Tribune reports the money will support the Recipe for Change program, which teaches inmates skills they can use after they are released.

