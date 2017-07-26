NEWS

Rep. Steve Scalise released from hospital 6 weeks after congressional baseball practice shooting

Congressman Steve Scalise discharged from hospital

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Congressman Steve Scalise was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Tuesday, six weeks after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

The hospital said Scalise has made great progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound and is beginning a period of intensive rehabilitation. Scalise said he is looking forward to returning to work once he completes rehab.

The Scalise family said they are grateful for the care received from the trauma team, doctors, nurses and staff. The family appreciates the prayers and support during this time.

