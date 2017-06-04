Fest organizers, in agreement with the City of Houston, are announcing that the remainder of FPSF is cancelled. https://t.co/evI0IfTZHM pic.twitter.com/kzCFzdHPz5 — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

The remainder of Free Press Summer Festival in Eleanor Tinsley Park was canceled after severe weather hit the area."With intense weather systems continuing and a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, Eleanor Tinsley Park is unsafe for the event to continue," organizers said.Hundreds of music fans hunkered down in a downtown parking garage hiding from lightning and hoping to return for more music."We know today, don't leave. We're excited for tonight if it comes back on," said Mary who was attending her first music festival.Concertgoers were forced to evacuate the park Sunday afternoon for nearly four hours."My shoes are ruined. I spent over $300 for two people," Hector Lopez-Haro said."It rained but it stopped thundering so we could have gone back out rain or shine," Christopher Lozano added.The festival is offering some refunds for qualifying ticket holders, but others found themselves knee deep in mud."It was like quicksand," said Lopez-Haro. "They're offering 50 percent of the ticket price but if you bought it second hand, you aren't getting anything."On Saturday, the festival was evacuated after the threat of lightning and torrential rain.But by 8 p.m., the festival re-opened and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.