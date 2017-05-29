NEWS

Relatives: Missing Channelview boy reunited with family

Family concerned about missing 1-year-old boy, Pooja Lodhia reports. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A Channelview boy who went missing on Saturday morning along with his grandmother was recovered overnight, according to family.

Earlene Crippen, 45, was taken into custody in Baytown, relatives told Eyewitness News.

Deputies said the 1-year-old boy and his grandmother disappeared from his home on Avenue A around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Crippen did not have permission to leave with Jaden, deputies said.

Authorities said because of Crippen's history of drug abuse, they believed the child could be in danger.

We are hoping to learn more details on how the boy was found later today.

