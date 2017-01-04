NEWS

Man with gun arrested after allegedly threatening female neighbor

Deputies arrested a man after they say he threatened a female neighbor with a gun at a west Harris County apartment complex.

Deputies arrested a man at a west Harris County apartment complex after they say he threatened to shoot a female neighbor.

Harris County deputies surrounded the Gallery at Katy apartments after they received a report of a person walking around the complex with a gun.

Deputies say the suspect threatened to shoot the woman with a pistol if she told his girlfriend that he had hit on her. She left the apartment and called 911.

The man allegedly made sexual advances toward his neighbor, but she rejected him and threatened to tell his girlfriend. That's when he became upset and came over to her apartment with a gun. No shots were fired.

After about five hours, negotiators with the High Risk Operation unit were able to talk the man out of the apartment.

SkyEye was over the scene when the suspect, 24, was put in handcuffs. A pistol and drugs were found inside his apartment. Deputies say someone in the apartment tried to flush the drugs down the toilet.

The man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
