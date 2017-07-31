Raging three-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2264151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battling large house fire in Spring.

A massive fire destroyed a four-bedroom home worth nearly $1 million this afternoon in Spring.Neighbors said the family who lived in the home had only lived there a few months, but no one was injured.The house on Star Ledge Court is a total loss. Investigators told Eyewitness News the fire started in the garage, and spread to the home.The cause of the fire is not known.When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and black smoke pouring out of the roof of the garage.The fire soon spread inside the home, prompting firefighters to pull a second and then third alarm for additional help.Firefighters took precautions not to get overheated as they battled the fire, given just how hot it was outside this afternoon.According to records, the 5,011-square-foot home was built in 2008, and is worth $960,560.