NEWS

Radio personality Matt Patrick dead at 58

EMBED </>More Videos

KTRH radio news host Matt Patrick dead at 58

HOUSTON, Texas --
A familiar voice on Houston radio has died.

740 KTRH says morning news host Matt Patrick died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

His death came just days after his final broadcast, in which he was open and honest about his two-year battle with cancer.

Patrick spent over 40 years in radio working in places like Ohio, Indiana and the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

He was born and raised in Ohio but soon brought his quick wit and brilliant sense of humor to Houston in 2011.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Matt Patrick was 58 years old.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathsfamous deathradioHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer
Friends of college graduate beaten to death say he was a 'peacemaker'
Confusion leads to SWAT situation at Clear Lake bar
Trump now says Russia-US Cyber Security unit can't happen
More News
Top Stories
HPD: 'We had suspects that tried to kill a police officer'
Hot and steamy with another round of downpours
Confusion leads to SWAT situation at Clear Lake bar
Lightning looked at in 2-alarm apartment fire near 1960
Woman sleeping in bedroom shot in leg in NW Harris Co.
How to cut your monthly electric bill
Unborn baby killed in shooting at gender reveal party
Show More
Man breaks 37-year-old hammerhead shark record
Astros blow Blue Jays out of the sky
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
5 moves to a better butt
Free back-to-school immunizations starting now
More News
Top Video
Woman sleeping in bedroom shot in leg in NW Harris Co.
Confusion leads to SWAT situation at Clear Lake bar
HPD: 'We had suspects that tried to kill a police officer'
Lightning looked at in 2-alarm apartment fire near 1960
More Video