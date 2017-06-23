Rabbits found mutilated in Chicago park

A number of mutilated rabbits have been found in the Lincoln Square neighborhood of Chicago in the past two weeks, prompting the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to ask the public for help figuring out who is responsible.The rabbits have keychains, keys, fobs, and other metal objects attached to their ears. It is not clear if the objects are clipped or pierced through.The first incident happened on June 9 when a conservation officer responded to a complaint of a rabbit with something attached to its ear.Tuesday, a group of about 14 people, neighborhood residents and members of Red Door Animal Shelter set out to corral three more mutilated rabbits.Those three animals were delivered to the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation at Northerly Island, where the IDNR will oversee the removal of the objects, assess the rabbits, and release them.