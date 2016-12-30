NEWS

Proposed Texas bill would allow fireworks sales year-round
A proposed Texas bill would allow fireworks sales year round.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
For many people, fireworks will be part of their New Year's celebrations, but a new proposed bill could allow fireworks to be sold all year long.

State representative Dan Huberty, of Houston, submitted a bill last month that would add more than 90 other holidays to the list of when fireworks can be sold.

The list of holidays include Mardi Gras, Cinco de Mayo and Juneteenth.

The state legislature convenes next month.

And just a reminder, there are rules for fireworks in the Houston area.

- It is illegal to shoot fireworks in Houston and other neighboring cities

- Fines for shooting fireworks illegally range from $500 to $2,000 per person

- If your underage child is caught, you will be fined

