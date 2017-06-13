Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She said a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.According to Georgia Corrections, the inmates are Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose.Dubose is described as a white man, 6'1, 140 pounds. Rowe is described as a white man, 6'1, 181 pounds.Both men were serving sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the agency's website. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.If you are in the area, you are urged to call 911 if you see the two men.The names of the prison guards weren't immediately released.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.