President's boot maker Rocky Carroll dead at 79

One of Houston's most famous artisans has died.Rocky Carroll has made boots for presidents', queen's, movie stars and every day people in the Houston area. His work was thought of very highly among those who had the pleasure of wearing his handmade boots."Rocky, there he is right there, Rocky made these boots," exclaimed former President George H.W. Bush at the Republican Convention in Philadelphia in 2000.Along with Democratic President Bill Clinton, Carroll made boots for Dick Cheney, President Ford and Laura Bush. His only son Micheal remembers the big names associated with a small shop in Houston where a memorial is already growing."From the Queen to Margaret Thatcher to Schwartzkopf to the military," said Micheal.Carroll was the grandson of Italian cobblers who taught him how to make each pair of boots with their own special touch. The boots he made for Elizabeth Taylor were detailed with real diamonds.From a young age Micheal learned from his dad, who worked up to 18 hours a day, including the last day of his life. He is not sure he will carry on the tradition, but he's definitely learned a lot from an incredible man."I didn't realize it until today, when I saw it on the news and saw what a real legend he was and how many lives he inspired," Micheal said.Carroll died at age 79.