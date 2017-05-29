NEWS

President Trump honors fallen service members and Gold Star families on Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump offered a solemn tribute to America's service members during a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday (KTRK)

ARLINGTON, Virginia --
President Donald Trump offered a solemn tribute to America's service members during a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, honoring those who gave their lives in war and those serving in defense of the country.

"Here at this hallowed shrine, we honor the noblest among us, the men and women who paid the ultimate price for victory and for freedom," said Trump. "We pay tribute to those brave souls who raced into gunfire, roared into battle and ran into hell to face down evil. They made their sacrifice not for fame or for money or even for glory but for country."

At the cemetery's Memorial Amphitheater he relayed stories of those who served and urged Americans to continue with the day's theme of remembrance.

"We can never replace them. We cannot repay them. But we can always remember. And today that is what we are doing," Trump said.

In the speech he paid tribute to Army Spc. Christopher Horton, Special Forces Capt. Andrew Byers and Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, the son of Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly - whose family members were in attendance.

"And while we cannot know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying," Trump said to the Gold Star families.

During last year's presidential campaign, he notably engaged in a dispute with Capt. Humayun Khan's Gold Star parents, who spoke out against Trump in a Democratic National Convention speech.

Trump decried being "viciously attacked" by the Khans, who are Muslim, and questioned why Ghazala Khan, Humayun Khan's mother, did not speak as she stood next to her husband, Khizr Khan, at the convention, during which they said Trump "sacrificed nothing" for the country. Trump's comments received pushback from members of both major political parties.

On Monday, Trump also made special mention of former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who sat in the audience at the ceremony, thanking Dole for his service in World War II.

Earlier in the morning, the president visited the cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where he placed a wreath and reflected silently as a bugle player performed taps.

This was Trump's first public appearance since returning from a nine-day foreign trip.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpmemorial daymilitaryVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputy constable killed in crash
Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa sets Mount Everest summit record
Sen. John McCain: Putin the 'most important threat, more so than ISIS'
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
Severe weather casts a shadow over Memorial Day weekend for parts of the country
More News
Top Stories
More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area
Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputy constable killed in crash
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Authorities investigating parachute accident that killed Navy SEAL
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his centennial
Man found shot to death in NW Houston townhome
Show More
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists
Police: Mom locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping
Portrait of sacrifice: Art gallery honors fallen Texas soldiers
More News
Top Video
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists
Simple tips to better composting waste
Possible expanded ban on laptops on flights
More Video