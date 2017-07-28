NEWS

3 people, including pregnant woman, rushed to hospital after crash

Eyewitnesses rushed to help after multiple people, including a pregnant woman, were involved in a crash in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two young women, one of whom was pregnant, were taken by Life Flight to the hospital Friday morning after a car crash in north Harris County.

The accident happened at the intersection of Aldine Westfield and Peachleaf Street around 9:40 a.m.

According to Harris County deputies on the scene, two women were in a sedan that collided with a truck pulling a trailer filled with steel plates. The stop sign at the intersection was missing, according to deputies, which they said contributed to the crash.



David McCullar, Leticia Mata and Niki Pham work at a business next to the intersection. The trio heard a loud noise and rushed in to help, calling 911 and helping the driver of the truck walk away from the vehicle.

"We were concerned it was going to blow up," McCullar said.

Mata tended to the two women in the sedan.

"I put my hand in there, checked the driver to see if she was responding, and I couldn't even feel a pulse," Mata said. "I mean, she looked pretty bad."

Life Flight transported the two women to Memorial Hermann Hospital. They were unresponsive at the accident scene, but the woman who is not pregnant has since regained consciousness.

The driver of the truck was conscious and taken to Ben Taub by ambulance.

"I felt so bad for the driver. He was in panic mode," Mata said. "He just was worried about the two women in the vehicle, saying, 'Oh my god, I hope they're ok.'"

Eyewitness News has learned the street sign and this particular stop sign are the property of the East Aldine Management District. A spokesman for the district said their crews regularly inspect the roadways and that they received no reports of a missing stop sign until Friday afternoon -- after the accident. They will continue to investigate.

Harris County Precinct 2 installed a temporary stop sign at the intersection Friday afternoon.

