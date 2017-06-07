NEWS

More than 150 marijuana plants seized from home near high school

Marijuana plants found in home near high school, Jessica Willey reports.


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One man is in custody and accused of running a sophisticated pot-growing operation inside an unassuming northwest Harris County home.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office seized more than 150 marijuana plants from the home on May Showers Circle in the Aberdeen Green Community near Hwy 290 and Huffmeister. The home is within eyesight of Cypress Falls High School.

Precinct 5 posted video on social media showing the extent of the operation. Three rooms inside the two-story home were filled with plants. For water, there was an indoor irrigation system. For light, there were expensive lights to simulate sunlight.



According to investigators, the suspect does not live at the home. It was used only for the grow operation.

Concerned neighbors tipped off officers, though many had no idea what was going on inside.

"Sometimes you don't even know what neighbors you have," said Hector Veronica. "We didn't know that was running and it is good to know they are taking care of this."

